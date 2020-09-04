Rio Rancho School Board unanimously votes to begin hybrid model Sept. 14

Christina Rodriguez
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Rio Rancho School Board has unanimously voted to send pre-K through fifth grade students into a hybrid learning model that will begin Monday, Sept. 14.
The Rio Rancho School Board met at 10 a.m. Friday morning to talk about a survey that was sent out to families this week. The survey asked families how they felt about the hybrid model.
The overall response rate was about 55%. For parents who chose the hybrid option, nearly 80% wanted their children to go back next week. For parents who chose the virtual option, the majority wanted to stay virtual.
For employees, more than half said they did not feel comfortable returning to the classroom next week.
The superintendent of Rio Rancho Public Schools said the decision to move to a hybrid learning model has not been easy.
"I don't think I've ever been more conflicted over anything ever, in terms of this situation. You ask questions about staff, you bet I'm worried about staff. I read everything from families and how desperate their situations are too. They need to get their kids back in school, they're not doing well with the virtual platform. There are no easy answers,' Sue Cleveland said.
School officials said they will be making some last-minute adjustments to comply with state guidelines. Cafeterias will need barriers to separate classes, teachers will receive specific COVID training and they are still waiting on more personal protective equipment.
