Rio Rancho School Board unanimously votes to begin hybrid model Sept. 14

The superintendent of Rio Rancho Public Schools said the decision to move to a hybrid learning model has not been easy.

"I don't think I've ever been more conflicted over anything ever, in terms of this situation. You ask questions about staff, you bet I'm worried about staff. I read everything from families and how desperate their situations are too. They need to get their kids back in school, they're not doing well with the virtual platform. There are no easy answers,' Sue Cleveland said.

School officials said they will be making some last-minute adjustments to comply with state guidelines. Cafeterias will need barriers to separate classes, teachers will receive specific COVID training and they are still waiting on more personal protective equipment.

