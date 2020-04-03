Rio Rancho senior creates slideshow to remember special moments, classmates | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Rio Rancho senior creates slideshow to remember special moments, classmates

Rio Rancho senior creates slideshow to remember special moments, classmates

Patrick Hayes
Updated: April 03, 2020 07:04 PM
Created: April 03, 2020 06:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- High school seniors in New Mexico are going to miss out on a couple of big events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

But, instead of focusing on the negative, Rio Rancho senior Derek Albano told KOB 4 he wants to remember the good times he had.

Albano created a video of him and his friends throughout the years.

"I just wanted to make something meaningful,” said Albano.

In addition to videos and pictures, the slideshow includes a line from Vin Diesel’s speech in Fast Five.

In the movie, Diesel said, “The most important thing in life will always be the people in this room. Right here, right now. Salute, mi familia.”

Albano said he used the speech because he likes cars and wants to learn how to be a mechanic before going into law enforcement.

Even though Albano is disappointed he’ll miss prom and a graduation ceremony, he said he wants everyone to think of the good during this unprecedented time.

"Enjoy the memories and look back at how far you've actually come and all the stuff you've accomplished,” he said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor extends order that limits business in NM, says masks are not mandatory
Governor extends order that limits business in NM, says masks are not mandatory
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 495
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 495
2 sites selected to provide additional hospital space in NM
2 sites selected to provide additional hospital space in NM
CABQ reports more than 70 businesses to State Police for violating governor's order
CABQ reports more than 70 businesses to State Police for violating governor's order
2 people at ABQ retirement community die from COVID-19
2 people at ABQ retirement community die from COVID-19
Advertisement


3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 495
3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 495
Governor extends order that limits business in NM, says masks are not mandatory
Governor extends order that limits business in NM, says masks are not mandatory
Q&A: Financial expert gives advice about how to manage money during COVID-19 crisis

Q&A: Financial expert gives advice about how to manage money during COVID-19 crisis <p></p>
Non-violent offenders expected to be released from NM jails, prisons due to health crisis
Non-violent offenders expected to be released from NM jails, prisons due to health crisis
Rio Rancho senior creates slideshow to remember special moments, classmates
Rio Rancho senior creates slideshow to remember special moments, classmates