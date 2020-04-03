Rio Rancho senior creates slideshow to remember special moments, classmates

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- High school seniors in New Mexico are going to miss out on a couple of big events due to the coronavirus outbreak.
But, instead of focusing on the negative, Rio Rancho senior Derek Albano told KOB 4 he wants to remember the good times he had.
Albano created a video of him and his friends throughout the years.
"I just wanted to make something meaningful,” said Albano.
In addition to videos and pictures, the slideshow includes a line from Vin Diesel’s speech in Fast Five.
In the movie, Diesel said, “The most important thing in life will always be the people in this room. Right here, right now. Salute, mi familia.”
Albano said he used the speech because he likes cars and wants to learn how to be a mechanic before going into law enforcement.
Even though Albano is disappointed he’ll miss prom and a graduation ceremony, he said he wants everyone to think of the good during this unprecedented time.
"Enjoy the memories and look back at how far you've actually come and all the stuff you've accomplished,” he said.
