Rio Rancho teenagers go viral with song about suicide

VEZ said the song is personal.

“We had to kind of reflect, go in a little, you know what I mean? Pull some stuff out," VEZ said.

VEZ said the response has been incredible.

"It feels good,” he said. “We really appreciate the support."

The young men featured in the song all met in Rio Rancho.

They want people who listen to their music to know that they are not alone.

“We all go through it as individuals, we witness people going through depression, suicide, and being abused,” said Spaceboi Kenny. “I don't think that it's really that hard to talk about."