Rio Rancho to honor fallen troops with boot display

“We worked with the city last year we had really great Memorial Day ceremony, we wanted to take it up a notch and do something different,” said Juan Garcia, a Marine Corps veteran.

The group will line 151 pairs of boots on the road leading up to the Veterans Memorial Park in Rio Rancho. On top of that, the group is collecting photos for service members that have passed to add to the display.

"So people coming through can see and put a face to the people who passed and we need to respect and honor them,” said Anthony Derieux, a USMC veteran.

Charles Walters served 20 years in the Marine Corps and said it’s important to remember those that were killed in action.

“It means a lot to honor those brothers and sisters that have fallen and paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can continue to have our freedoms we have today,” he said.

Organizers are still in need of photos of service members that were killed while serving. For more information or to contribute, email MCL1316@yahoo.com.

The ceremony will take place May 27 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Rio Rancho.