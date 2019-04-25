Rio Rancho water outage expected Thursday night
Marian Camacho
April 25, 2019 06:19 AM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. - Some Rio Rancho residents will have their water shut off Thursday evening as the city works to make repairs to the water system.
At 9 p.m. Thursday, water will be turned off. Crews will work through the night with water expected to be turned back on around 5 a.m. Friday.
Those affected will have no water or very low water pressure.
