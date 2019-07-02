Rio Rancho welcomes its newest brewery | KOB 4
Rio Rancho welcomes its newest brewery

Marian Camacho
July 02, 2019 06:45 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. - The City of Rio Rancho is officially welcoming in its newest brewery, Brew Lab 101.

The brewery has been in a soft-opening for the last three weeks, but will have its official ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday with the mayor expected to attend.

Brew 101 is locally owned and features craft beers they have brewed as well as craft beers from other local breweries including Bosque Brewing and La Cumbre.

