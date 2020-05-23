Rio Rancho woman nicknamed ‘Miracle Lady’ after surviving horrific electrocution accident | KOB 4
Rio Rancho woman nicknamed ‘Miracle Lady’ after surviving horrific electrocution accident

Kai Porter
Created: May 23, 2020 10:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Rio Rancho woman is now recovering at home after nearly losing her life in a horrific accident while she was working on an art project.

Hospital staff nicknamed Carly Tafoya, “Miracle Lady”, during her four-day stay at UNM Hospital.

"It feels great to be home. It's such a blessing,” Tafoya said.

Tafoya said she was working on a project in her garage on Monday and was using electricity to burn designs into wood. Tafoya’s husband and 19-year-old daughter Jordan were there was something went horribly wrong and Tafoya was electrocuted.

"That's when I saw her just go out, and then she just started shaking and then she I screamed and she was just on the floor after that,” Jordan said.

While Jordan called 911, Tafoya’s husband Larry, a retired Bernallilo County Sheriff’s Sergeant, said his training as a law enforcement officer kicked in.

"It was like an out of body experience. I was yelling at her. I was assessing her. I could see a hole in her shirt where it was burned. Her hands were burned. It was unbelievable. I've been in law enforcement for over 23 years and I've never dealt with anything like this before and too see your wife down like that. So she wasn't breathing. She had no pulse. She was gone,” Larry said.

Larry started CPR and revived Tafoya before paramedics arrived. She needed surgery to treat third degree burns on her hands and chest, but is expected to make a full recovery.

"I'll tell you what it was a total miracle to see her come back and we're just—I give all the glory to God,” Larry said.

Tafoya was released in time to celebrate her birthday Friday. Now, she was even more reasons to celebrate her life with her family this year.

"Oh, just so grateful. So grateful to be alive. So grateful that two pulled together to bring me back,” she said.

Tafoya said she was a warning for anyone who is not a professional and wants to try wood burning after it nearly cost her her life.  

"I wouldn't do it again."


