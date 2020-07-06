Rising COVID-19 case numbers set nonessential businesses on edge

Both White and Sanchez worry about the impact on their business, employees, tourism and Old Town if that that happens. In Sanchez's case, in-person exposure to her art work is critical.

"It’s tourism that makes this state run,” White said. "The tourism taxes and lodger's tax, we're sitting dead ducks in the water without the tourism buzz."

White said the first closure of his four businesses on the plaza has hurt him enough already.

"We're down over a half a million dollars in three months and I don't know if I can take another 60 days closed. We've been here since 1994,” he said.

If another shutdown happens, White said he believes many businesses won’t survive and it won’t impact the number of positive cases.

"If she closes us down is she going to subsidize us? Is she going to tell our landlords they can't kick us out because we can't pay rent?" he said.

"We totally support any decisions that the governor takes if it benefits everyone, but I really hope we don't have to take that decision,” Sanchez said.