Rising number of incarcerated women creates problems for NM

"It's a huge concern for us," said Rep. Gail Chasey, who sits as co-chair of the Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee. She said more women are being locked up in New Mexico.

"And yet they don't have the adequate facilities," she said.

Chasey said there's only two places housing women inmates – one in Grants and one in Springer.

"They're not close to families or jobs, or opportunities to spend some of their time on release," she said. "And we have such a poor system for people exiting the system."

According to the New Mexico Sentencing Commission, the number of female inmates topped out in 2018 at just under 800. Even though it's gone down recently, the trend since 2010 has been a steady increase.

"The vast majority of those women are in prison for non-violent crimes," Chasey said.

The sentencing commission said 60% of women are locked up for non-violent offenses. Drug charges are the leading non-violent reason women are incarcerated.

"It's not good public policy right now to have a growing women's population," Chasey said. "What we need to do is to have a lot more opportunities to connect these women with jobs, with their families, with their children and move out of a restrictive setting."

The problem is expensive – the budget for the New Mexico Corrections Department has grown by around $40 million since 2012. A subcommittee is looking at reforming sentencing guidelines.