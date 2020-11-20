River of Lights postponed amid surge of COVID-19 cases

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The River of Lights will not be happening this holiday season.
"It's a huge fundraiser for us..." Julie Rugg, executive director of the New Mexico BioPark Society, said. "So it's going to have a giant impact on us, but we just felt it was an important call to make."
Officials said the event would not be possible with the record-high COVID-19 case numbers and restrictions in place. The dazzling display of lights has been a city holiday tradition since 1997.
Instead, the BioPark is hoping for a similar event that could happen in January or February — the Garden of Glow.
"We are set up, we're ready to go," Rugg said. "And once our facilities reopen, if we are given the green light, we'll extend our hours into the evening and continue with the event."
The Garden of Glow will include all of the public's favorite light fixtures, minus the holiday theme, and with some additional COVID-safe practices.
"It'll be one-way paths, timed-ticketing, ways to social distance by at least 12 feet, so we feel like we're ready for everybody," Rugg said. "But it's just not the time right now and we're not open."
