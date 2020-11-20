River of Lights postponed amid surge of COVID-19 cases

"We are set up, we're ready to go," Rugg said. "And once our facilities reopen, if we are given the green light, we'll extend our hours into the evening and continue with the event."

The Garden of Glow will include all of the public's favorite light fixtures, minus the holiday theme, and with some additional COVID-safe practices.

"It'll be one-way paths, timed-ticketing, ways to social distance by at least 12 feet, so we feel like we're ready for everybody," Rugg said. "But it's just not the time right now and we're not open."

