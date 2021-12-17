River of Lights traffic causing backups near Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The River of Lights is one of the biggest events in Albuquerque. It's the third most attended event each year, only behind the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and the New Mexico State Fair.

"We were in the plaza having dinner, and we could see the traffic already starting to be a nightmare heading this direction," said Yolanda Montaño, who ended up taking the Park & Ride bus.