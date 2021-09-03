Road Apple Rally: The longest-running mountain bike race in the U.S.

Diana Castillo
FARMINGTON N.M. – The Road Apple Rally has been held in Farmington every year since 1981.
Not even the pandemic was gonna slow that streak down, the rally still took place last year – virtually.
“It actually turned out really cool," said Christa Chapman, Farmington's marketing and public relations specialist. "We were able to do two weeks of virtual events and we had almost 80 riders, which was about half of what we normally get, so it was really successful and also it still maintains safe distances by not having everybody down there at the same time."
Participants had to record themselves biking the track using apps but now it's back to normal. At least that's the plan, mountain bikers will be back at Lions Wilderness Park to start the race.
“We will be abiding by whatever the state public health order is at that point in time. People should certainly try to maintain social distance. It is outdoors so if you feel comfortable wearing a mask but it’s not required,” Chapman said.
The Road Apple Rally is the longest continuously run mountain bike race in the country. It will take place on Oct. 2 but the time to register for it is now.
