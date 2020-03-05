Road construction returns to Old Town area

"Here we go again," said Wayne Moore, director of bistro operations for Lescombes Winery. "We're all for improvement but it’s definitely a deterrent for business."

City officials said they are working to make sure sidewalks and ramps are ADA compliant. Then they'll resurface and stripe the road, in addition, to creating bike lanes. The work is expected to take another month.

"We've heard plenty about how hard it is to get in and also it’s difficult to leave that traffic is really backed up," said Moore.

Businesses know the work is necessary, so they're trying to stay positive.

"Just to look at the beautiful sunny day to count your blessings, and that things have to get worse before they get better," said Omar Rael with Camino 66.

Once again, Lescombes is offering free wine flights to those having to deal with all the construction. Just tell them about the frustration.