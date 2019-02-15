Road rage incident sends man to hospital
Patrick Hayes
February 15, 2019 10:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque man is the hospital tonight after being shot in the abdomen by a disgruntled driver.
Jose Rolando was riding in the passenger seat when another car reportedly pulled up next to him and opened fire.
Rolando’s friend, Evan Armstrong, was driving the car that got hit and told KOB his car was struck twice.
According to Armstrong, it happened Thursday night near I-40 and Coors when he tried merging onto the interstate.
He said, "I don't know the order of what exactly happened. I just know two gunshots - pop, pop.”
Armstrong said he didn’t get a good look at the car but he thinks it was light blue.
This is the second road rage incident in the past couple of days in Albuquerque. A man was shot and injured Thursday morning as he was driving South on I-25.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP.
