Road rage incident sends man to hospital

According to Armstrong, it happened Thursday night near I-40 and Coors when he tried merging onto the interstate.

He said, "I don't know the order of what exactly happened. I just know two gunshots - pop, pop.”

Armstrong said he didn’t get a good look at the car but he thinks it was light blue.

This is the second road rage incident in the past couple of days in Albuquerque. A man was shot and injured Thursday morning as he was driving South on I-25.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP.