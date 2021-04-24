Road rage shooting near Bridge and Old Coors leaves one dead | KOB 4
Road rage shooting near Bridge and Old Coors leaves one dead

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 24, 2021 07:32 PM
Created: April 24, 2021 07:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — BCSO deputies responded to a shooting near Bridge Boulevard and Old Coors Road that left one person dead.

Deputies say they received reports of an unidentified male driving in the area when another driver fired several shots at them Friday evening.

The victim crashed his vehicle into the yard of 2313 Bridge Boulevard.

He was transported to UNM Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

BCSO arrested 22-year-old Ruben Sanchez at the scene.

Sanchez was booked into MDC and faces charges of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.


