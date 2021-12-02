Road rage suspect to be held in jail until trial | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Road rage suspect to be held in jail until trial

Brittany Costello
Created: December 02, 2021 08:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nelson Gallegos Jr. was shot and killed near Central and Rio Grande in October – a victim of apparent road rage.

On Thursday, the suspect who allegedly pulled the trigger was in court. A judge decided 29-year-old Joshua Butler will be held behind bars until his trial, despite his lack of a criminal history.

Prosecutors had argued that Butler should be held without bond. Meanwhile, Butler's attorney disagreed, saying Gallegos stopped in the middle of traffic, got out, and threw something at Butler's vehicle.

Ultimately, Judge Bruce Fox decided to keep Butler in jail.

"It's a very difficult challenge when an individual has no criminal record and is accused of a really violent offense, but under the circumstances, I believe the state has established its case," Fox said.

Prosecutors said multiple guns, that they found in Butler's home, are in the process of being tested at this point. Meanwhile, Butler claims he was not involved.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Teen suspect shot by officer on Albuquerque's West Side
Teen suspect shot by officer on Albuquerque's West Side
New Mexico to require boosters for many workers
New Mexico to require boosters for many workers
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 2,054 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 2,054 additional COVID-19 cases
Police investigate serious injury crash in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate serious injury crash in NE Albuquerque
District attorney sues courts for withholding GPS data of suspects
District attorney sues courts for withholding GPS data of suspects