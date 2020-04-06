Roadrunner Food Bank adding pop-up food pick-up sites | KOB 4
Roadrunner Food Bank adding pop-up food pick-up sites

Chris Ramirez
Updated: April 06, 2020 05:44 PM
Created: April 06, 2020 04:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Roadrunner Food Bank has created pop-up food pick-up sites to make sure more people have access to food.  

On Monday, the food bank gave out food at Legacy Church. They plan to move around the city, and eventually into Valencia County.

"I think what we are seeing is sort of the impacts of what coronavirus is having in our community," said Sonya Warwick, communications director with Roadrunner Food Bank. 

Each box that was given out contains basic food supplies, including fruits vegetables eggs and potatoes. 

In an attempt to limit contact, drivers were asked to open their truck, and volunteers loaded the boxes into the trunk. 

"The whole concept is to make sure we are honoring social distancing," Warwick said. "We are distributing food to people who need it, and we are making sure that people in need of food are getting the basic necessities right now."

For families who are able to, the Roadrunner Food Bank welcomes donations.

"Monetary donations-- that is the most easy way to give," Warwick said. "People don't even have to give, they can give online if they want, they can mail us a check if they'd like to. That donation of money will allow us to leverage whatever we need for distributions like this. "

Click here to find out more about pop-up sites and how to donate to the Roadrunner Food Bank


