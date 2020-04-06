Roadrunner Food Bank adding pop-up food pick-up sites

In an attempt to limit contact, drivers were asked to open their truck, and volunteers loaded the boxes into the trunk.

"The whole concept is to make sure we are honoring social distancing," Warwick said. "We are distributing food to people who need it, and we are making sure that people in need of food are getting the basic necessities right now."

For families who are able to, the Roadrunner Food Bank welcomes donations.

"Monetary donations-- that is the most easy way to give," Warwick said. "People don't even have to give, they can give online if they want, they can mail us a check if they'd like to. That donation of money will allow us to leverage whatever we need for distributions like this. "

Click here to find out more about pop-up sites and how to donate to the Roadrunner Food Bank