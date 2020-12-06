Roadrunner Food Bank adds additional distribution events to meet growing demand

"We realize that many people are still not employed to the level they can be given the public health orders so this is one way we can insert more food into people's households who are experiencing that financial hardship right now,” said Sonya Warwick, communications officer at Roadrunner Food Bank.

Warwick said they planned to hand out about 100,000 lbs of food Sunday. The food bank has been serving around 750 households every week through its drive-up location at EXPO New Mexico.

"This is unprecedented. I just think the number of cars in line, that visual depiction of how many people are having to spend time waiting in a food distribution line today, it's definitely palpable, it's definitely humbling even for staff,” she said.

People who missed Sunday’s event can come to Roadrunner’s Tuesday event, which occurs every week.

