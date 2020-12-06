Roadrunner Food Bank adds additional distribution events to meet growing demand

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As more New Mexicans struggle to put food on the table, the state’s largest food bank held an extra food distribution event to meet the growing need.
Drivers pulled up to Roadrunner Food Bank’s special distribution event at EXPO New Mexico Sunday morning. Volunteers loaded cars with boxes of food and State Police officers made sure everyone was being COVID-safe.
"If they don't have a mask I have some masks right behind me here and just ensuring that everyone's safe when they're coming to collect their food,” said Ricardo Breceda, a State Police officer.
Roadrunner Food Bank usually distributes food at EXPO New Mexico every Tuesday, but recently decided to add the extra event to meet the demand.
"We realize that many people are still not employed to the level they can be given the public health orders so this is one way we can insert more food into people's households who are experiencing that financial hardship right now,” said Sonya Warwick, communications officer at Roadrunner Food Bank.
Warwick said they planned to hand out about 100,000 lbs of food Sunday. The food bank has been serving around 750 households every week through its drive-up location at EXPO New Mexico.
"This is unprecedented. I just think the number of cars in line, that visual depiction of how many people are having to spend time waiting in a food distribution line today, it's definitely palpable, it's definitely humbling even for staff,” she said.
People who missed Sunday’s event can come to Roadrunner’s Tuesday event, which occurs every week.
For more information about finding a drive-thru food distributions, click here.
