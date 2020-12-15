Roadrunner Food Bank expanding distribution to accommodate overwhelming need

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Roadrunner Food Bank reports that one out of every five people in New Mexico are struggling to put food on the table.
"We have a lot of folks in need of food in New Mexico, and we see our lines getting longer," said Kate Page, SeedCorps program manager at Roadrunner Food Bank.
Due to the overwhelming demand, the food bank welcomes any help from the community.
"We’re grateful for any donations of food or money that come our way," Page said.
Money isn't the only option for people who want to help. They can also volunteer their time.
"We’re always in need of helping hands to make this kind of thing happen," Page said.
Next week, the food bank will expand their food distribution to 1,000 families.
Since this pandemic began, it has served about 750 families every Tuesday.
