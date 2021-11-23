Roadrunner Food Bank feeds 1,000 households in special Thanksgiving event

"As you can see kind of going on behind me, we have staff and volunteers loading food into cars. Today we anticipate serving 1,000 households, approximately 50 pounds of food each, so 50,000 pounds of food today,” said Faith Schifani with Roadrunner Food Bank.

The food bank said much like everyone else, they too have been impacted by the supply chain issues. Food prices have gone up and they're feeling the crunch.

"There's a higher shortage of canned food items, other various kinds on non-perishable items, frozen meats, peanut butter, lots of different things like that,” said Schifani.

Distribution sites will go on for the foreseeable future, every Tuesday at Expo NM and also on Friday in the South Valley at the AMC Theaters. To pre-register, click here.