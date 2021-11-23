Roadrunner Food Bank feeds 1,000 households in special Thanksgiving event

Colton Shone
Updated: November 23, 2021 06:23 PM
Created: November 23, 2021 05:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Supply chain issues and increased food prices are a challenge this Thanksgiving, but Roadrunner Food Bank is pushing through.
Roadrunner Food Bank is providing hundreds of New Mexicans with thousands of pounds of food as the holiday approaches.
The line of cars formed early Tuesday morning at Expo New Mexico, one of Roadrunner Food Bank's distribution sites.
Normally, about 400 households will get a box of food, but for this special Thanksgiving event, more than double that will be helped.
"As you can see kind of going on behind me, we have staff and volunteers loading food into cars. Today we anticipate serving 1,000 households, approximately 50 pounds of food each, so 50,000 pounds of food today,” said Faith Schifani with Roadrunner Food Bank.
The food bank said much like everyone else, they too have been impacted by the supply chain issues. Food prices have gone up and they're feeling the crunch.
"There's a higher shortage of canned food items, other various kinds on non-perishable items, frozen meats, peanut butter, lots of different things like that,” said Schifani.
Distribution sites will go on for the foreseeable future, every Tuesday at Expo NM and also on Friday in the South Valley at the AMC Theaters. To pre-register, click here.
