Roadrunner Food Bank opens second pickup location

"We've seen a decrease, but by no means are we seeing that distributions are returning to what we saw before the pandemic started,” said Sonya Warwick, director of communications for Roadrunner Food Bank.

The mobile food pantry was moved somewhere else temporarily while the state fair was happening. After assessing the need, the food bank has decided to open another second drive-up site on the West Side.

"Some of these distributions that we've held have helped up to 1200 families at one time,” said Warwick.

Warwick said they had a record fiscal year at the end of June, giving out nearly 60 million pounds of food.

For the time being, they will have food distributions twice a week:

Eastside Location: Expo New Mexico

300 San Pedro, 9:30 a.m. start time

Entry: Use Gate 3 on San Pedro and Copper

West Side Location: AMC Theatre