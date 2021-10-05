Roadrunner Food Bank opens second pickup location

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - After a monthlong break, cars are once again lined up at Expo New Mexico to pick up food from Roadrunner Food Bank.
The need is still great in the community – and they're now adding a second food pickup location.
Despite many New Mexican families seeing a little more money in their accounts from the federal child tax credits every month and many going back to work after experiencing the brunt of the pandemic, the long line paints a picture of folks still needing help.
"We've seen a decrease, but by no means are we seeing that distributions are returning to what we saw before the pandemic started,” said Sonya Warwick, director of communications for Roadrunner Food Bank.
The mobile food pantry was moved somewhere else temporarily while the state fair was happening. After assessing the need, the food bank has decided to open another second drive-up site on the West Side.
"Some of these distributions that we've held have helped up to 1200 families at one time,” said Warwick.
Warwick said they had a record fiscal year at the end of June, giving out nearly 60 million pounds of food.
For the time being, they will have food distributions twice a week:
Eastside Location: Expo New Mexico
West Side Location: AMC Theatre
