Roadrunner Food Bank shifts into overdrive to help families during the holidays

Despite facing challenges, Roadrunner is working nonstop to help as many people as possible.

“You know we still see—in terms of product we are purchasing—definite delays in shipping to us, which is no different than any other food provider right now,” Warwick said.

With grocery stores and shoppers in an unpredictable pattern of donation, Warwick said Roadrunner is relying more on cash donations and other food banks in their network to make it through winter.

“We have to be nimble, we have to be as flexible as possible to shift gears if things have to change” Warwick said.

The pandemic has canceled many of the usual events Roadrunner holds to raise money and collect non-perishable foods.

To donate to Roadrunner, click here.