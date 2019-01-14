Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot

According to the complaint, Clark was in the parking lot of the Target on Paseo del Norte and San Pedro to exchange custody of his young daughter with his ex-wife.

Police say Clark got into an argument with his ex-wife during the exchange and at some point fired shots into her vehicle, hitting his ex-wife's new husband.

The husband was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police say Clark told them he was aiming for his ex-wife and her husband.

Clark's daughter was in the car during the shooting and was uninjured.