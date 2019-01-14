Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot
Marian Camacho
January 14, 2019 09:29 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A 54-year-old man is behind bars Monday following a shooting in the parking lot of a northeast Albuquerque Target.
Robert Clark has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault against a household member, and child abuse among other charges.
A criminal complaint describes the moments leading up to the shooting.
According to the complaint, Clark was in the parking lot of the Target on Paseo del Norte and San Pedro to exchange custody of his young daughter with his ex-wife.
Police say Clark got into an argument with his ex-wife during the exchange and at some point fired shots into her vehicle, hitting his ex-wife's new husband.
The husband was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Police say Clark told them he was aiming for his ex-wife and her husband.
Clark's daughter was in the car during the shooting and was uninjured.
