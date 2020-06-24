Robot helping to sanitize Albuquerque International Sunport | KOB 4
Robot helping to sanitize Albuquerque International Sunport

The Associated Press
Updated: June 24, 2020 11:56 AM
Created: June 24, 2020 11:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest airport has enlisted a robot to help with cleaning in the age of coronavirus.

The Albuquerque International Sunport is employing an autonomous robot to sanitize spaces in the airport.

Airport officials say the robot, dubbed Breezy One, will be employed every night.

The device came from Build with Robotics and Fetch Robotics.

Fetch Robotics officials say it decontaminates spaces of mover than 100,000 square feet (9,290 square meters) in under two hours. The robot uses a disinfectant developed at Sandia National Labs.


