Robot vacuum causes house fire

Ruiz said ordinarily, robotic vacuum cleaners are safe to use, but this situation was an unfortunate mishap.

“I think that was a very special circumstance in which it got caught up in the floor heater. I think in a lot of the times when those are utilized it’s a very flat surface and there isn't any danger when you're using those,” he said.

AFR said no one was injured and the animals made it out safely. The home suffered minor smoke damage.

“This time of year, people are utilizing space heaters, people are utilizing their wall heaters. In that particular part of town some of the homes are a little bit older so they're utilizing the floor heaters and the wall furnaces and sometimes it's best if before it gets cold you get those serviced,” Ruiz said.

AFR also advises people to leave at least 3 feet of space between the heater and anything combustible.