Robotics Camp at Sandia National Labs goes virtual

Brett Luna
Updated: July 13, 2020 05:26 PM
Created: July 13, 2020 04:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Robotics Camp at Sandia Labs is being conducted virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"All the lessons are very engaging, ery entertaining and informative and I feel like I'm right there," said Mario Sumali, a student in the program.
In addition to robotics, kids learn about software development and coding.
"We've been trying to expose them to a lot of different systems and platfoms and frameworks and so we've done a bunch of different languages," said Bryce Elridge, who is part of the technical staff at Sandia Labs.
On the last day of camp, kids are asked to get their competitive juices going.
"The kids have to make a program that allows the robot to move across the arena completely by itself and so they had these things called risers and they need to stack them and put them in particular places across the board in order to get points," said Alex Fiera, who was part of the camp and has since become an intern at Sandia.
This is the third year Sandia has collaborated with R4 Creating for the camp. R4 Creating is a group that helps provide resources to STEM learning.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company