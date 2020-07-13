Robotics Camp at Sandia National Labs goes virtual

On the last day of camp, kids are asked to get their competitive juices going.

"The kids have to make a program that allows the robot to move across the arena completely by itself and so they had these things called risers and they need to stack them and put them in particular places across the board in order to get points," said Alex Fiera, who was part of the camp and has since become an intern at Sandia.

This is the third year Sandia has collaborated with R4 Creating for the camp. R4 Creating is a group that helps provide resources to STEM learning.