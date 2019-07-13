Rock climber dies after falling 140 feet in the Sandias | KOB 4
Rock climber dies after falling 140 feet in the Sandias

Christina Rodriguez
July 13, 2019 06:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A person is dead after falling 140 feet in the Sandias Saturday. 

The Bernalillo County Fire Department says several people were on a rock climbing excursion when one climber slipped and fell. 

Bernalillo County tried to send their helicopter to rescue the person, but the terrain was too dangerous. 

"The wall was too close, too high, and was not able for the chopper to get close enough to do the rescue," said Marcelino Martinez, spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Fire Department. "From their position, they could tell the subject was deceased. Right now, we are in a recovery and we have them hiking in to get the body and pull them back out." 

BCSO has not yet identified the person who fell. 

This is a developing story.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: July 13, 2019 06:15 PM
Created: July 13, 2019 06:10 PM

