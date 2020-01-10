Rocky Long will return to UNM as defensive coordinator for the Lobos | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 27, 2020 08:24 AM
Created: January 10, 2020 08:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's official – Rocky Long will be heading back to New Mexico as a defensive coordinator for the Lobos. Coach Danny Gonzales made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning. 

Long had announced he was stepping down from his head coaching job at San Diego State earlier this month. 

Coach Gonzales previously coached under Long at San Diego State, and played for Long at UNM. Now, Long will work under Gonzales. 

The Lobo football coaching lineup:

  • Rocky Long will return as the new defensive coordinator. 
  • Derek Warehime will return as the new offensive coordinator. Warehime was with UNM from 2012 through 2014. 
  • Rio Rancho football coach David Howes has stepped down from the Rams to join the Lobos as their linebacker coach.
  • Coach Saga Tuitele will be returning this season, sticking with the Lobo offense. 
  • Coach Jason Lenzmeier will also be returning to the Lobo offense. 
  • Coach Jordan Somerville will be leaving Arizona State University to join the Lobos offensive coaching staff.
  • Coach Jamie Christian will be leaving Fresno State to handle the Lobos special teams. 
  • Coach Troy Reffett will also be returning to UNM, he'll be handling the safeties. 
  • Coach Brandon Blackmon will be the new corners coach for the Lobos. 
  • Coach James Carson will be joining the Lobos as their athletic performance coach. 


