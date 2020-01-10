Rocky Long will return to UNM as defensive coordinator for the Lobos

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 27, 2020 08:24 AM
Created: January 10, 2020 08:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's official – Rocky Long will be heading back to New Mexico as a defensive coordinator for the Lobos. Coach Danny Gonzales made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.
Long had announced he was stepping down from his head coaching job at San Diego State earlier this month.
Coach Gonzales previously coached under Long at San Diego State, and played for Long at UNM. Now, Long will work under Gonzales.
The Lobo football coaching lineup:
Look who's back on the sideline together!!! Welcome back Coach Long DC /Linebackers Best DC in CFB!!! Let's Do This! The goal is Conference Championship #5 Lets Gooooooo! #GoLobos #WIN5 pic.twitter.com/dS27ri8D7j— Coach Gonzales (@CoachGonzUNM) January 27, 2020
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company