Rocky Mountain Emmys: Steve Stucker inducted into Silver Circle | KOB 4
Rocky Mountain Emmys: Steve Stucker inducted into Silver Circle

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 08, 2021 08:26 AM
Created: November 08, 2021 08:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences inducted Steve Stucker into its Silver Circle Society!

In order to receive this award from the Emmys, inductees have to be in broadcasting for more than 25 years and made significant contributions on and off camera to the community.

Click on the video above to watch our special tribute to Stucker.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

