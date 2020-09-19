Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the Emmy’s honors KOB 4 for Safe Start Program

"Safe Start New Mexico is a portal that allows businesses to communicate directly with consumers about the steps they are taking in their businesses to improve and enhance safety," said Michelle Donaldson, KOB 4 Vice President and General Manager.

Joanie Griffin, a small business owner who is on the Safe Start New Mexico Task Force, said the extra communication with her clients that the program provided was helpful to the survival of her business.

"Here in New Mexico, small business owners drive the economy as opposed to having big, large corporations," she said. "It really matters—those local business that are struggling impacts hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of people and that trickles down."

