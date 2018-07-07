Rollover accident closes eastbound I-40 off-ramp at San Mateo
David Lynch
July 07, 2018 02:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A single-car rollover has closed the eastbound I-40/San Mateo off-ramp Saturday afternoon.
It's not clear if anyone was seriously hurt in the accident, and it's not believed to have led to major congestion on the highway.
This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.
