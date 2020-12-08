Rollover crash closes northbound 2nd Street at Paseo | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Rollover crash closes northbound 2nd Street at Paseo

Rollover crash closes northbound 2nd Street at Paseo

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 08, 2020 07:46 AM
Created: December 08, 2020 07:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A truck rollover closed northbound 2nd Street at Paseo Tuesday morning, according to Bernalillo County Fire Rescue. 

A photo posted to social media shows boxes and broken bottles of alcohol spilling out of the overturned truck.

Authorities said to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque monolith vandalized, torn down
Albuquerque monolith vandalized, torn down
Albuquerque City council withdraws public health order enforcement ordinance
Albuquerque City council withdraws public health order enforcement ordinance
The Hot Mess restaurant helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to Mandy's Farm
The Hot Mess restaurant helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to Mandy's Farm
17-year-old girl who was wrongly arrested and charged with murder files lawsuit
17-year-old girl who was wrongly arrested and charged with murder files lawsuit
2 engines, 12 cars on freight train derail in New Mexico
2 engines, 12 cars on freight train derail in New Mexico