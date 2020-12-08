Rollover crash closes northbound 2nd Street at Paseo

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 08, 2020 07:46 AM
Created: December 08, 2020 07:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A truck rollover closed northbound 2nd Street at Paseo Tuesday morning, according to Bernalillo County Fire Rescue.
A photo posted to social media shows boxes and broken bottles of alcohol spilling out of the overturned truck.
Authorities said to avoid the area.
***Traffic Alert*** NB 2nd Street is closed at Paseo due to a truck roll over. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/haHrZFDoMu— BernalilloCountyFire (@BerncoFire) December 8, 2020
