WB I-40 at Coors reopened after rollover crash
Joshua Panas
May 31, 2019 04:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A rollover crash forced a partial closure of I-40 on Albuquerque's West Side Friday afternoon.
The westbound lanes of I-40 were closed at Coors for about an hour.
The Albuquerque Police Department reports that there were injuries.
Police did not say what led to the crash.
Updated: May 31, 2019 04:21 PM
Created: May 31, 2019 03:18 PM
