WB I-40 at Coors reopened after rollover crash | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

WB I-40 at Coors reopened after rollover crash

WB I-40 at Coors reopened after rollover crash

Joshua Panas
May 31, 2019 04:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A rollover crash forced a partial closure of I-40 on Albuquerque's West Side Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

The westbound lanes of I-40 were closed at Coors for about an hour.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that there were injuries.

Police did not say what led to the crash.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: May 31, 2019 04:21 PM
Created: May 31, 2019 03:18 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

WB I-40 at Coors reopened after rollover crash
WB I-40 at Coors reopened after rollover crash
Police investigate sex trafficking in Roswell
Police investigate sex trafficking in Roswell
Woman arrested for DWI on electric scooter in Albuquerque
Woman arrested for DWI on electric scooter in Albuquerque
Court documents: Dispute over vomit led to Uber driver shooting passenger
Court documents: Dispute over vomit led to Uber driver shooting passenger
Video shows deputy using Taser on 15-year-old boy at Espanola Valley HS
Video shows deputy using Taser on 15-year-old boy at Espanola Valley HS
Advertisement




City of Albuquerque, BYD reach settlement after fallout over ART project
City of Albuquerque, BYD reach settlement after fallout over ART project
Gov. Lujan Grisham: Trump tariffs could be 'catastrophic'
Gov. Lujan Grisham: Trump tariffs could be 'catastrophic'
Trump expresses condolences after Navajo Code Talker's death
Sen. John Pinto passed away Friday at the age of 94.
Border Patrol: Group of 1,036 migrants is largest ever found
Border Patrol: Group of 1,036 migrants is largest ever found
Woman arrested for DWI on electric scooter in Albuquerque
Woman arrested for DWI on electric scooter in Albuquerque