Ronald McDonald House opens new location across from Presbyterian Hospital

“What is really exciting about this is we are actually on the third floor of a hotel, which is the first of its kind in the world that's been done,” said Wright.

The demand for more space was crucial, especially for families like the Reaveses, who stayed in the Ronald McDonald House near UNM Hospital.

"It kind've became our home away from home," said Steffani Reaves."I went into labor with Ms. Scarlett almost seven weeks early."

The Reaves family was airlifted to Albuquerque from Aztec. Back then, baby Scarlett—who is now doing well—had a tough fight ahead of her.

"It was a blessing ‘cause there's no way we were going to be able to afford $60 minimum hotel per night for three weeks so being able to pay $15 a night and provide you food and everything you need—it was amazing,” said Sterling Reaves.

In 2019, Ronald McDonald charities served 1,100 New Mexico families, but had to turn away 100 families because there wasn't enough room. Now, the new house will increase capacity by 67 percent.

“So this is exciting because it's allowing us to have 20 more rooms a night,” Wright said. “Twenty more families that can stay with us each night, and we are literally across the street from Presbyterian."

Wright said the new location inside the Marriott Suites offers plenty of space for families.

“Obviously the grand kitchen. We are set up with three cooking stations, massive island. The fridges are set up. Each family gets a section of a fridge, so it's labeled for their room,” Wright said.

"When I was at the hospital I wouldn't eat, I wouldn't leave her side at all,” Steffani Reaves said. “Being at the Ronald McDonald, I was able to shower, wash the whole day off and get a good night's sleep."

Wright said she hopes the new space will put a smile on people’s faces. She also said she hopes to bring in families as soon as possible.

For more information about the Ronald McDonald House, click here.