Roswell firefighter dies after battling injuries from fireworks explosion

Christina Rodriguez
July 21, 2019 10:31 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell firefighter Jeff Stroble, 46, died Sunday at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Stroble was working to prepare fireworks for the City of Roswell's Fourth of July fireworks display when an explosion occurred – leaving him in critical condition.

Roswell Fire Chief Devin Graham shared the following statement: 

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of one of our own Roswell Fire Department Firefighters. Fire Apparatus Operator Jeff Stroble, 46, passed away in a Lubbock hospital today, July 21st, after battling to recover from his injuries sustained in an explosion on June 5, 2019. 

Services will be announced once arrangements have been finalized. 

On behalf the City of Roswell, our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with his family and the entire Roswell Fire Department."

Stroble had been with the Roswell Fire Department for 17 years. 

Updated: July 21, 2019 10:31 PM
Created: July 21, 2019 07:24 PM

