Roswell firefighter dies after battling injuries from fireworks explosion

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of one of our own Roswell Fire Department Firefighters. Fire Apparatus Operator Jeff Stroble, 46, passed away in a Lubbock hospital today, July 21st, after battling to recover from his injuries sustained in an explosion on June 5, 2019.

Services will be announced once arrangements have been finalized.

On behalf the City of Roswell, our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with his family and the entire Roswell Fire Department."

Stroble had been with the Roswell Fire Department for 17 years.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.