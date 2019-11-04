Roswell man donates kidney to stranger

After years of failed attempts, Crislip decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I was like you know what? I'm going to put it on the back of my car, and maybe I'll get some sort of response from somebody,” she said.

“The night before I met Becca, I had a dream that God told me someone needs my help and I asked who? He told me ‘Becca, A positive,” said Rebecca’s donor, David Picco.

Picco said he spotted the sign on Rebecca’s car while out for errands the next day.

“So instead of doing my errands, I followed her to work,” Picco said. “I asked her if you are Becca, and she said yes—I told her ‘I think God sent me here to help you.’"

Last Friday, Crislip found out David was a perfect match.

“I literally was shaking and could barely stand there and I was in awe and amazement,” she said.

“By the new year, she’s going to have a slightly used kidney,” Picco said.

David’s wife, Nancy said Rebecca is now a part of the family.

“She's stuck with me. If I lose him and I still have her, I know I still have him,” she said.

Rebecca and David started a GoFundMe page and a Facebook fundraiser to help pay for medical expenses.