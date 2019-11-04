Roswell man donates kidney to stranger | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Roswell man donates kidney to stranger

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: November 04, 2019 07:51 PM
Created: November 04, 2019 06:22 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. - A Roswell woman in dire need of a kidney transplant was beginning to lose hope.

“I’ve been in kidney failure for five years,” said Roswell resident, Rebecca Crislip. “ I’ve been searching for five years.”

Advertisement

Crislip said her son was a match, but doctors held off on the procedure.

“He has heart failure and they would not let him donate,” Crislip said. “ I did not want to lose my son on the table just to save my life.”

After years of failed attempts, Crislip decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I was like you know what? I'm going to put it on the back of my car, and maybe I'll get some sort of response from somebody,” she said.

“The night before I met Becca, I had a dream that God told me someone needs my help and I asked who? He told me ‘Becca, A positive,” said Rebecca’s donor, David Picco.

Picco said he spotted the sign on Rebecca’s car while out for errands the next day.

“So instead of doing my errands, I followed her to work,” Picco said. “I asked her if you are Becca, and she said yes—I told her ‘I think God sent me here to help you.’"

Last Friday, Crislip found out David was a perfect match.

“I literally was shaking and could barely stand there and I was in awe and amazement,” she said.

“By the new year, she’s going to have a slightly used kidney,” Picco said.

David’s wife, Nancy said Rebecca is now a part of the family.

“She's stuck with me. If I lose him and I still have her, I know I still have him,” she said.

Rebecca and David started a GoFundMe page and a Facebook fundraiser to help pay for medical expenses.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Child bitten by rattlesnake at Rio Rancho elementary school
Photo from National Parks Service (This is not the actual snake that bit the child in Rio Rancho)
Roswell man donates kidney to stranger
Roswell man donates kidney to stranger
High-profile attorney in New Mexico arrested for 2nd DWI
High-profile attorney in New Mexico arrested for 2nd DWI
Nonprofit receives grant to help homeless youth
Nonprofit receives grant to help homeless youth
State agency spent nearly $12K on meeting including laser tag, bowling and arcade games
State agency spent nearly $12K on meeting including laser tag, bowling and arcade games
Advertisement


Man dead after shootout involving Las Cruces police
Man dead after shootout involving Las Cruces police
Nonprofit receives grant to help homeless youth
Nonprofit receives grant to help homeless youth
Thief steals championship BMX racer's bike
Thief steals championship BMX racer's bike
Child bitten by rattlesnake at Rio Rancho elementary school
Photo from National Parks Service (This is not the actual snake that bit the child in Rio Rancho)
Officer involved shooting occurred when Roswell police responded to attempted robbery
Officer involved shooting occurred when Roswell police responded to attempted robbery