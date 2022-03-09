Roswell homicide suspect extradited from Mexico after 2 years

Alex Ross
ROSWELL, N.M. – Authorities announced Wednesday a 34-year-old man has been brought back to the U.S. two years after he allegedly killed his girlfriend and fled with their 3-year-old son.
An FBI agent and Roswell Police Chief Philip Smith announced Jorge Rico-Ruvira was handed over to federal officials and returned to the U.S., March 8.
Rico-Ruvira is now being held at the Chaves County Detention Center. He faces state charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and child abuse.
Rico-Ruvira is accused of killing his girlfriend Isela Mauricio-Sanchez and fleeing to Mexico with their son, Osiel, in Jan. 2020. An Amber Alert was issued for Osiel as Rico-Ruvira was named a suspect in Mauricio-Sanchez's death.
Mexican authorities found Rico-Ruvira and Osiel last October in the state of Jalisco. Rico-Ruvira was taken into custody and Osiel was safely returned to family in Roswell.
A motion to hold Rico-Ruvira in pretrial detention has been filed by the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office. A hearing on the motion is set for Friday at the Chaves County Courthouse.
