Roswell parent says school officials failed to address bullying concern

Moreno said her son told school officials he was being harassed a week prior to the fight, but it fell on deaf ears.

"What are the kids supposed to do when they ask for help-- and nothing gets done?" Moreno said.

"As a result of the fight, one of the students, an 18-year-old was transported to a hospital. He had some serious injuries at the time and he has since been released from the hospital,” said Roswell Police Department public information officer, Todd Wildermuth.

School officials said they are investigating the matter.

Superintendent, Dr. Ann Lynn McIlroy told KOB 4 in a statement:

“Administrators at Roswell High School continue to investigate issues leading up to the incident that occurred last Wednesday. Additionally, they are continuing to monitor and intervene as necessary to prevent any subsequent problems associated with it. RISD is committed to the safety and security of our students.”

Moreno said she fears for her son’s safety.

"He hasn't been back to that school and I don't think I'm going to send him back,” she said.