Roswell woman makes care packages for parents experiencing pregnancy loss

“For the duration of the mother’s stay at the hospital, she could spend time bathing her baby, dressing her baby and taking family pictures with their baby,” she said. “That’s the only time they’ll ever have with their baby and moms don’t expect to be in this position.”

She would like to donate more cradles to more hospitals, but each cradle is about $5,000. For now, Pennington is gifting “Love Baskets” to four hospitals in southeast New Mexico.

“Normally, before COVID hit, I would take 10 baskets at a time to each hospital, and I stayed in contact with them. So if they start running low, I know I need to gather some more items and get them up there,” Pennington explained.

She knows at least one hospital ran out, but Emily could use help with item donations like candles, bottles of lotion, chocolates or anything to show compassion.

“With COVID, I’m gonna have to change a few things, but I’m not slowing down at all,” she said.

She said she will try to send Love Baskets to more hospitals, and hopes to one day be able to donate more Caring Cradles as well.

For more information about Kolton's Kradles of Love, click here.