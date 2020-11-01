Round 2: Xochitl Torres Small and Yvette Herrell

Torres Small has raised more than $7 million, nearly three times the amount raised by her opponent. However, outside groups and attack ads have turned this into a $30 million race.

"I feel incredibly energized,” said Torres Small.

“Just to see all of the people getting involved, New Mexican getting their voices heard,” she added.

Analysts have called this race a toss-up and officials said the results could be delayed depending on how many people drop off their absentee ballots on Election Day.

Meantime, ads from political action committees have claimed Torres Small is working for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but Torres Small told KOB 4 that’s not true.

“It's really clear that the people I work for are the people of New Mexico,” said Torres Small.

Torres Small flipped the seat in 2018. Since then, she’s introduced or sponsored legislation including some bills that have been supported by President Donald Trump. She also sits on several committees including the Armed Services Committee, Homeland Security Committee and the Agriculture Committee.

If elected, Herrell said she would want to focus on reopening the economy.

“I'm a business owner, a job creator,” said Herrell.

“I've had the blessing of signing both the front and the backside of a paycheck so we got to open our economy safely. I know there's a lot of concern for that,” she added.

Both candidates claim they want to secure the border. They also support another coronavirus relief package.

When asked what makes her the best candidate, Torres Small said she’s proven that she can work with Republicans on issues that are important to New Mexicans.

"Even in some of the most divisive issues like border security, I've forged ahead to find ways to deliver for New Mexico and I would be honored to continue to do that work."

Herrell said she would do a better job at representing New Mexico’s values.

"This district is still very much a pro life, pro family and pro 2nd amendment district,” she said.

“And those are the values I stand very strong on and obviously have a voting record and endorsements to back that up,” Herrell added.

Election Day is Tuesday.