Roundabout construction begins near Old Town

"Since they've put up all the orange cones and barriers and yield signs I've noticed that a lot of the tourists [it] frightens them away, and they don't go down anywhere they see orange," Krause said.

Krause is concerned about how the construction will impact Old Town when Balloon Fiesta rolls in.

"I'm just worried it's going to depress the economic area, because tourists won't be shopping as much. They'll just leave," she said.

The city said it won't.

The project is expected to end by Sep. 27th.

If it doesn't, the city will put any construction near tourist hot spots on hold from Sept.30 to Oct.13 unless there is a construction emergency.

Krause is happy the city is working to make the sidewalks ADA compliant, remove and replace concrete, and clean the gutters, but she won't miss the crews during their break.

"I'm just counting on that that they will shut it down," she said.