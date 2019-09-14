Roundabout construction begins near Old Town | KOB 4
Roundabout construction begins near Old Town

Casey Torres
September 14, 2019 10:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE,  N.M.The roundabout project on Rio Grande Blvd. and Candelaria Rd. was completed Saturday morning, but now residents are concerned with how long another road project will take.

Dawn Krause lives in Old Town, where she said the construction that got started five days ago has been causing a lot of traffic jams.

The project is on Rio Grande Blvd. from Central to I-40.

"Since they've put up all the orange cones and barriers and yield signs I've noticed that a lot of the tourists [it] frightens them away, and they don't go down anywhere they see orange," Krause said. 

Krause is concerned about how the construction will impact Old Town when Balloon Fiesta rolls in.

"I'm just worried it's going to depress the economic area, because tourists won't be shopping as much. They'll just leave," she said.

The city said it won't. 

The project is expected to end by Sep. 27th.

If it doesn't, the city will put any construction near tourist hot spots on hold from Sept.30 to Oct.13 unless there is a construction emergency.

Krause is happy the city is working to make the sidewalks ADA compliant, remove and replace concrete, and clean the gutters, but she won't miss the crews during their break.

"I'm just counting on that that they will shut it down," she said.

