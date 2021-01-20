Roundhouse sees no protests on Inauguration Day

Megan Abundis
Updated: January 20, 2021 10:18 PM
Created: January 20, 2021 10:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — No large protests took place at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe Wednesday, making for a quiet Inauguration Day.
Now that Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, many are wondering when those extra Roundhouse precautions will ease up.
Officials with State Police and FBI said they’ll continue to track potential threats pertaining to the Roundhouse. While there aren’t any credible ones, NMSP said they’re not ruling anything out during the 60-day legislative session, or in the days and weeks to come.
Right now, the State of Emergency order doesn’t have an expiration date.
As for the barricades around the capitol, decisions to take them down are left up to legislators and the building management. They said they’ll assess with security officials before next week.
State Police said they won’t discuss the operation plan in detail. They did say they’re working closely with other law enforcement agencies and have a safety plan in place with an appropriate amount of officers.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company