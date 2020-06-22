Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date

Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date

Justine Lopez
Created: June 22, 2020 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Route 66 Casino Hotel and Route 66 RV Resort will reopen to the public Saturday, June 27.

Both properties have been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

The announcement comes one week after Isleta Resort & Casino reopened their doors last Monday.

A three-day "invitation only" reopening will proceed Saturday's public reopening.

The Dancing Eagle Casino will remain closed at this time.

To learn more about the casino's new COVID-19 safety policies, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Balloon Fiesta is a no-go for 2020
Balloon Fiesta is a no-go for 2020
New Mexico reports 128 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
New Mexico reports 128 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date
Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date
Bill requiring law enforcement to wear body cameras goes to governor for signature
Bill requiring law enforcement to wear body cameras goes to governor for signature
Man accused of shooting during Oñate protest to be released ahead of trial
Man accused of shooting during Oñate protest to be released ahead of trial
Advertisement


State House lawmakers adjourn special session, two days after expected ending
State House lawmakers adjourn special session, two days after expected ending
Bill requiring law enforcement to wear body cameras goes to governor for signature
Bill requiring law enforcement to wear body cameras goes to governor for signature
Santa Fe mayor faces backlash after signing proclamation to remove controversial monuments
Santa Fe mayor faces backlash after signing proclamation to remove controversial monuments
Balloon Fiesta is a no-go for 2020
Balloon Fiesta is a no-go for 2020
APD addresses response to Oñate protest, shooting
APD addresses response to Oñate protest, shooting