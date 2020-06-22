Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Route 66 Casino Hotel and Route 66 RV Resort will reopen to the public Saturday, June 27.
Both properties have been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19.
The announcement comes one week after Isleta Resort & Casino reopened their doors last Monday.
A three-day "invitation only" reopening will proceed Saturday's public reopening.
The Dancing Eagle Casino will remain closed at this time.
To learn more about the casino's new COVID-19 safety policies, click here.
