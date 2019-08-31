Route 66 Casino Hotel to debut new sportsbar and sportsbook | KOB 4
Route 66 Casino Hotel to debut new sportsbar and sportsbook

Justine Lopez
August 31, 2019 06:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A new sports bar is set to open at Route 66 Casino Hotel next Thursday.

Stadium 66 will replace Route 66’s ENVY Nightlife club and will also offer Class II gaming, allowing patrons to drink and gamble at the same time.

In September, Route 66 will also debut a sportsbook called The Book where they will offer full-service sports betting.  

Stadium 66 will have 74 televisions and a full-service bar and grill.

The 13,000-square-foot project cost $3.4 million to complete.

For more information about Stadium 66, read this article from Albuquerque Business First.

