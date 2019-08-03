RRPD: Teenager found dead from multiple gunshot wounds | KOB 4
RRPD: Teenager found dead from multiple gunshot wounds

Christina Rodriguez
August 03, 2019 07:54 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police have confirmed they found a teenage boy dead from multiple gunshot wounds near Newfoundland and Husky. 

Police said the victim was found in the driver's seat of a car. 

According to police, this is the second homicide in Rio Rancho this year. 

The investigation is ongoing. Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. 

Updated: August 03, 2019 07:54 PM
Created: August 03, 2019 06:50 PM

