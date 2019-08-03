RRPD: Teenager found dead from multiple gunshot wounds
Christina Rodriguez
August 03, 2019 07:54 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police have confirmed they found a teenage boy dead from multiple gunshot wounds near Newfoundland and Husky.
Police said the victim was found in the driver's seat of a car.
According to police, this is the second homicide in Rio Rancho this year.
The investigation is ongoing. Information is limited at this time.
Our officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the intersection of Husky Drive and New Foundland Drive in Rio Rancho. There is no ongoing danger to the public. Please avoid the area while our officers are on scene. Thank you.— RioRancho PD (@RioRanchoPD1) August 4, 2019
