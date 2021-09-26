RRPS cancels Monday classes due to internet issues | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

RRPS cancels Monday classes due to internet issues

Jamesha Begay
Updated: September 26, 2021 11:05 PM
Created: September 26, 2021 09:01 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. - Rio Rancho Public Schools canceled classes Monday due to an internet service issue.

The service issue is district-wide and crews are hoping to fix it on Sept. 27 so classes can resume Tuesday.

The surprise three-day weekend is for all Rio Rancho students and teachers.


