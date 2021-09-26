RRPS cancels Monday classes due to internet issues

Jamesha Begay
Updated: September 26, 2021 11:05 PM
Created: September 26, 2021 09:01 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. - Rio Rancho Public Schools canceled classes Monday due to an internet service issue.
The service issue is district-wide and crews are hoping to fix it on Sept. 27 so classes can resume Tuesday.
The surprise three-day weekend is for all Rio Rancho students and teachers.
Rio Rancho Public Schools is canceling school for all schools tomorrow, Sept. 27. Please check our website at https://t.co/RXUwSQmREw for more details. pic.twitter.com/ukRnMQ3ac6— Rio Rancho Public Schools (@RRPS_EST1994) September 27, 2021
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company