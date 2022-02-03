RRPS cancels school Friday due to snowfall, icy roads | KOB 4
RRPS cancels school Friday due to snowfall, icy roads

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 03, 2022 04:31 PM
Created: February 03, 2022 04:17 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho Public Schools is closing all schools Friday, Feb. 4 due to the significant snowfall from Wednesday and expected freezing temperatures overnight which will lead to icy and slippery roads.

RRPS officials said there will be no in-person or remote learning for students and it will be considered a snow day.

In addition, the following service changes are being made for Friday, Feb. 4:

  • S.A.F.E. Program will not be in operation
  • The RRPS COVID-19 testing site, operated by PMG USA, will be closed

District officials said in addition to the safety issues associated with roads, the freezing temperatures raise significant concerns for students who ride buses and would need to wait at bus stops in such frigid temperatures. The temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until dismissal times.

"The closure will also allow us to conduct some deep cleaning in our facilities and assess any possible building damage from freezing temperatures," an RRPS release stated.

Classes are expected to resume Monday, Feb. 7.

For the latest information on closings and delays statewide, click here.


