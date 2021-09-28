RRPS classes back in session after Monday closure

Jonathan Fjeld
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Rio Rancho Public Schools reopened after being closed Monday due to internet issues.
RRPS reported their internet and software were fully functional to allow the school to operate normally Tuesday.
The district canceled Monday classes after they found a damaged fiber optic circuit which left the schools without internet access. Crews worked throughout Monday to get the issues fixed while teachers and students had a surprise three-day weekend.
