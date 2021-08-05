RRPS middle and high school students return for first day of school | KOB 4
RRPS middle and high school students return for first day of school

Joy Wang
Updated: August 05, 2021 09:02 AM
Created: August 05, 2021 08:41 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. -- Thursday marks the beginning of a new year for Rio Rancho middle and high school students and the start of some programs and policies at RRPS. 

Fully-vaccinated middle and high school students and teachers can also get a Mask Pass if they share their fully-vaccinated status. The pass exempts them from the school's mask requirement. 

When elementary students start August 9, they will have a remote learning option for the first time. 

Students in kindergarten through fifth gradethrough have the option to attend RRPS's SpaRRk Academy. SpaRRk students will go to school in-person once a month and do remote learning otherwise.

Other schools will have their first day of school on the following dates:


