RRPS still in need of school bus drivers

Our ultimate goal is to ensure students are transported to and from school timely each day. Unfortunately, one major issue continues to hinder our efforts--a worker shortage. We cannot find individuals who want to drive a bus.

In addition to unfilled positions, drivers call in sick. When a driver is absent, the transportation department must find drivers to cover the routes. This means that drivers must complete their routes plus additional routes. For example, it is not uncommon to have 10+ open positions that need covering on any given day.

In fact, in order to cover the routes each day, we are also having qualified office staff from the transportation department drive buses. This adds to the lack of or delay in communication. It is a domino effect, and we know it is very frustrating to our families and staff members. It is frustrating to us.

Also, compounding the driver shortage issue is the supply chain shortage. Breakdowns that used to be simple maintenance issues, are now putting buses out of commission as we cannot get the parts needed in a timely manner.

Please Help.

Ultimately, we recognize the burden to fix these problems rests with us. But if the shortage of drivers continues, we will need to consider options such as superstops which would include combining stops into central locations, increasing the walk radius around schools, etc. Neither are great options, but one or the other may be our only option.

We are doing everything we can to recruit for these critical positions and provide quality transportation for our families. Do you know someone who needs a job? Do you know someone who is retired and willing to work a few hours a day? Please refer people to our website at www.rrps.net.

We appreciate your patience and any assistance you can provide. We also understand your frustration and apologize for our inability to provide the level of service we wish to provide. We are open to creative solutions and welcome your ideas.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding,

Rio Rancho Public Schools”

Staffing at schools seems to be an obstacle every year and the pandemic has only amplified those shortages.

The shortages, coupled with supply chain delays and COVID protocols, have really made for some transportation woes at RRPS.

Right now, RRPS officials said they are 10 bus drivers short. They are still managing to cover all the routes, but even one extra stop for a bus can lead to some delays.

“Anyone that can drive a bus is driving a bus,” said Melissa Perez, spokesperson for RRPS.

A staffing shortage is just part of the problem. They have 64 routes and only 54 drivers to transport more than 8,000 students.

“Anytime they cover anything extra, of course, they are going to run late,” said Lynn Carl, executive director of transportation at Rio Rancho Public Schools. “So parents and schools have been experiencing late buses since the beginning of school.”

Those shortages are impacted even more with COVID-19 protocols.

“It’s not like it used to be, where you had a cough of sniffles you can come into work. It does not work that way anymore, so it’s a huge impact on everyone,” Carl said.

Then, there are further delays due to disruptions in the supply chain. She said it now takes weeks to get in parts for general maintenance that used to only take days. One bus is out of commission, waiting on a part.

“It’s already been down a couple weeks and they’re estimating maybe 26 weeks. That’s the best they can estimate,” said Carl.

What it all really boils down to is a delay in service for Rio Rancho students and families.

“We hope the supply chain issues are resolved soon but if they're not we do have our staff that is all hands on deck. We do have some alternate options we can purse but hope we don’t have to get there,” said Perez.

Other options include extending the walk zones, meaning fewer students would be eligible for services. Another option could be creating "super stops," meaning there would be fewer stops.

Officials said they do not need school board votes to increase the walk zone or create super stops.

That is something they could do administratively. Though should they go that route they will open up those discussion with the board and families.

RRPS hosts a job fair the first Wednesday of every month. It's at their administration building, 500 Laser Rd., from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. They tell applicants to come dressed for an on-site interview.

RRPS is hiring for all positions, but said they will provide training for those bus driver positions.